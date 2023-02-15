Open in App
West Virginia State
See more from this location?
WOWK 13 News

West Virginia State Senator proposes bill making Delta-8 illegal

By Isaac Taylor,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UNgPK_0knc7SfM00

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Sen. Mike Stuart (R-WV) has proposed a bill that would make it illegal to sell or own Delta-8, Delta-10 and Kratom products in West Virginia.

These items can be bought at places like gas stations. The packaging will sometimes look like ordinary candy, but it contains stimulants like THC. Stuart says the packaging is misleading.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Breaking News

The bill would classify the products as Schedule I substances, which would make them illegal to own or sell.

Under West Virginia Code, Schedule I substances are categorized as having a high potential for abuse and have no accepted medical use.

Stuart says he feels that these products could become the “next opiate crisis.”

“All three are addictive and dangerous. In WV today, there is no age limitation. Literally, a fifth-grader can legally buy the drugs,” Sen. Mike Stuart tells 13 News.

Advocates for the bill say these products are gateway drugs, while the opponents disagree.

Stuart also says the bill would add methamphetamine precursors and norfentanyl to the list of Schedule I drugs.

West Virginia hopes to help seniors who get scammed

As of Tuesday, the bill has passed through the Judiciary Committee.

On Wednesday, the West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association, said they had been working with the State Senate to put additional regulations on legal products to keep illegal products out of stores, and shared the following statement regarding the bill Stuart proposed:

“Over the last two weeks OMEGA, and our members, have been working with Senate leadership – including Senator Mike Stuart – to put additional regulations in place to keep legal CBD Delta and Delta 10 products out of the hands of children and to ensure illegal products never make it into our West Virginia stores. Unfortunately, the products that Senator Stuart has displayed in media interviews have inaccurately depicted the legal CBD Delta 8 & 10 products that our members sell in their stores. The products being shown in the media from Senator Stuart contain a synthetic form of Delta 8, which is not included in the legal products that are regulated by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture.

It is VERY important to us to keep legal CBD products out of the hands of the children of our state, which is exactly why we have been working with anyone who shares these same goals. The safety of the children in this state is of the utmost importance to us – just as we know it is to Senator Stuart. Perhaps Senator Stuart doesn’t have all the facts – or maybe he is confused about the differences in these products. We feel it is vital to set the record straight and lay out the facts to remove all confusion surrounding this important topic.”

West Virginia Oil Marketers & Grocers Association
Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
U.S. Marshals offer $2.5k reward for West Virginia fugitive
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Man charged for allegedly abandoning dog, 6 puppies in Mingo County, West Virginia
Naugatuck, WV1 day ago
Ohio man arrested on drug charges in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV14 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Information wanted on 2 men who drove away from burglary scene in Catlettsburg, Kentucky
Catlettsburg, KY2 days ago
20-year-old dies after being shot in Huntington, West Virginia
Huntington, WV14 hours ago
Man charged after eating stolen chips dropped by thief, police say
Memphis, TN2 days ago
How Common are 70s in February in West Virginia, Ohio and Kentucky?
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Dunbar man pleads guilty to $16,000 COVID-19 scheme in West Virginia
Dunbar, WV1 day ago
West Virginia woman charged with wanton endangerment for allegedly pointing, throwing gun at husband
Alum Creek, WV2 days ago
UPDATE: Man arrested after Cabell County, West Virginia, pursuit in stolen vehicle
Huntington, WV19 hours ago
Big wind, big heat for February in WV, KY & OH
Charleston, WV1 day ago
Homeowner faces city fines after suspected DWI driver slams into house
Austin, TX2 days ago
Huntington Police seeking 2 runaway West Virginia juveniles
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Lawsuit: Las Vegas dealer continued play despite man slumped over table in cardiac arrest
Las Vegas, NV2 days ago
Man arrested in Fort Gay, West Virginia, for threatening neighbors with firearm, shooting
Fort Gay, WV1 day ago
AP rankings for boys – second to last week
Charleston, WV2 days ago
Woman sentenced for buying rifle for man that killed West Virginia deputy
Summersville, WV17 hours ago
Man arrested in connection to Charleston, West Virginia, murder
Charleston, WV2 days ago
‘You are not forgotten,’ Trump says during East Palestine visit
East Palestine, OH1 day ago
83-year-old woman pleads not guilty in Charleston, West Virginia, hit-and-run case
Charleston, WV1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy