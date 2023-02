Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) – Clark County on Tuesday lifted a state of emergency order that was put in place after a pipeline that brings fuel to Las Vegas from Southern California sprung a leak on Friday.

News of the leak caused some panic buying in Las Vegas over the weekend, and Governor Lombardo issued the state of emergency in response to the issue.

Kinder Morgan, the company that operates the pipeline, quickly got the leak patched up, and fuel deliver to Las Vegas resumed.

The cause of the leak hasn’t been said.