Open in App
Hartford, CT
See more from this location?
WTNH

State leaders, advocates and survivors working to raise awareness about teen dating violence

By Kelly Bradley,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30baJo_0knc5Byf00

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – The people of Connecticut are working to break the cycle of abusive relationships during teen dating violence awareness month.

State leaders, advocates, and survivors are teaming up to raise awareness about the issue.

According to the CDC, about 1 in 12 teens experience physical dating violence.

Interval House, Connecticut’s largest agency dedicated to ending domestic violence is introducing new initiatives this month.

Court to reconsider lawsuit against policy allowing transgender athletes to compete in Connecticut

The initiatives include interactive toolkits and education outreach for the younger generations they serve but most importantly they want to help spread the message that it’s time to break the cycle.

“You are not alone. Despite how lonely it feels to be in an abusive relationship, please reach out to your friends, parents, or even strangers if you’re worried about your safety,” said Sophia, a survivor of teen violence.

Among the advocates at Tuesday’s event were News 8’s Joe Furey, Dennis House and Rich Coppola, who are members of Men Make a Difference, Men Against Domestic Violence, founded by interval house.

If you or someone you know needs help you can find out more about interval house and it’s resources here .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Connecticut State newsLocal Connecticut State
Hartford leaders discuss ways to make healthcare more accessible, afforable
Hartford, CT9 hours ago
Lt. Gov. Bysiewicz addresses proposal to allow pharmacists to prescribe birth control
Vernon, CT23 hours ago
Proposal would let Connecticut families use Medicaid to buy diapers
Hartford, CT1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bristol police halting donations on fund for fallen officers
Bristol, CT19 hours ago
‘We’re going to hold them accountable’: Connecticut Attorney General William Tong to make announcement on Stone Academy
East Hartford, CT52 minutes ago
Educating Connecticut: Teachers, students struggling emotionally
Wallingford, CT1 day ago
Hartford mayoral candidate introduces gun control and policing proposals
Hartford, CT2 days ago
Animals pulled from New Haven Animal Shelter amid investigation
New Haven, CT1 day ago
New Haven ratifies contract with teachers, adds raises
New Haven, CT14 hours ago
Proposal would create rules for mold in Connecticut public housing
Hartford, CT16 hours ago
Connecticut senators pushing for national universal background checks for guns
Hartford, CT2 days ago
22-year-old in critical condition after New Haven shooting
New Haven, CT16 hours ago
Hartford Inspector General Liam Brennan announces he’s running for mayor of New Haven, Hartford police union wants him fired
Hartford, CT13 hours ago
State rules Norwich police in-custody death as accidental overdose, man likely ingested concealed fentanyl in jail cell
Norwich, CT1 day ago
Police: Oxford man accused of threatening to ‘shoot up’ Stratford School of Aviation
Oxford, CT15 hours ago
Wethersfield mayor introducing bill to crack down on illegal street racing
Wethersfield, CT10 hours ago
Florida journalist, 9-year-old killed in shooting; 2 others hurt
Orlando, FL13 hours ago
16-year-old arrested in connection to West Hartford stabbing
West Hartford, CT1 day ago
What’s Right With Schools: Program helps get more teachers in the classroom with a focus on diversity
Naugatuck, CT2 days ago
Stone Academy students protest after school suddenly closes
East Hartford, CT2 days ago
Connecticut forum addresses teacher shortages, diversity
Hartford, CT5 days ago
Yale expert discusses disturbing mental health trends in teen girls
New Haven, CT5 days ago
$50K reward offered for information leading to arrest in cold-case killing of Naugatuck woman
Naugatuck, CT1 day ago
Authorities identify West Hartford climber killed in Washington avalanche
West Hartford, CT13 hours ago
Station Fire Remembrance: 20 Years Later
West Warwick, RI2 days ago
‘Love in the Nutmeg State’: ChatGPT wrote these Connecticut-themed rom com movies
New Haven, CT1 day ago
Nyberg – Heritage Chorale of New Haven bringing music & connection to the elm city
New Haven, CT9 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy