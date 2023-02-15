Open in App
Oxford, MS
The Grove Report

Rebels NFL Star AJ Brown Flames Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster Over Super Bowl Tweet

By Matt Galatzan,

8 days ago

Fan favorite Ole Miss Rebel AJ Brown went after Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster over a controversial tweet.

Former Ole Miss Rebels great, and current Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown has never been shy on social media.

But after his team's Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday , he took it to another level, coming to the defense of his teammate, James Bradberry who has been under fire for his late-game penalty.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it," Brown Tweeted. "This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1-year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like you like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Brown was defending his teammate over a Tweet from Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was the player Bradberry held on the costly penalty, and was trolling the cornerback over the mistake.

The penalty led to a new set of downs with less than two minutes to go in the game, ostensibly sealing the Eagles' fate.

Whether Brown was justified in his response to Smith-Schuster is up for debate.

But as has been the case since his time at Ole Miss, Brown continues to be a favorite both among fans, and his own teammates.

