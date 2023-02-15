Rebels NFL Star AJ Brown Flames Chiefs JuJu Smith-Schuster Over Super Bowl Tweet

Fan favorite Ole Miss Rebel AJ Brown went after Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster over a controversial tweet.

Former Ole Miss Rebels great, and current Philadelphia Eagles star wide receiver AJ Brown has never been shy on social media.

But after his team's Super Bowl LVII loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday , he took it to another level, coming to the defense of his teammate, James Bradberry who has been under fire for his late-game penalty.

"First off congratulations. Y’all deserve it," Brown Tweeted. "This is lame. You was on the way out the league before Mahomes resurrected your career on your 1-year deal Tik-Tok boy. He admitted that he grabbed you but don’t act like you like that or ever was. But congratulations again!"

Brown was defending his teammate over a Tweet from Chiefs wideout JuJu Smith-Schuster, who was the player Bradberry held on the costly penalty, and was trolling the cornerback over the mistake.

The penalty led to a new set of downs with less than two minutes to go in the game, ostensibly sealing the Eagles' fate.

Whether Brown was justified in his response to Smith-Schuster is up for debate.

But as has been the case since his time at Ole Miss, Brown continues to be a favorite both among fans, and his own teammates.

You can follow Matt Galatzan on Twitter @MattGalatzan

Hey Rebel Fans! Want to see the Ole Miss in action? Get your Ole Miss game tickets from SI Tickets here!

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Rebels? Click Here .

Follow The Grove Report On Facebook and Twitter .

Want even more Ole Miss Rebels News? Check out the SI.com team page here