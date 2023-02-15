Open in App
montanarightnow.com

Former Montana Lady Griz Malia Kipp to be featured in Big Sky Film Festival documentary

By BILL SPELTZ Missoulian bill.speltz@406mtsports.com,

13 days ago
A documentary featuring former Montana Lady Griz basketball player Malia Kipp will premier on Feb. 25 at 3 p.m. at the Wilma in the Big...
