UPDATE: Missing Syracuse woman found safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Update: The Syracuse Police Department announced early Wednesday morning that a missing Syracuse woman who suffers from dementia had been located and is in good health.

Police said Marguerite Edwards-Pierce left her home on Gertrude Street around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and blue jeans with possibly a purple shirt underneath.

In an overnight Facebook post, did not say where Edwards-Pierce was located but thanked the public for help in the case.

