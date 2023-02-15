UPDATE: Missing Syracuse woman found safe

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Update: The Syracuse Police Department announced early Wednesday morning that a missing Syracuse woman who suffers from dementia had been located and is in good health.
Police said Marguerite Edwards-Pierce left her home on Gertrude Street around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and blue jeans with possibly a purple shirt underneath.
In an overnight Facebook post, did not say where Edwards-Pierce was located but thanked the public for help in the case. Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.
Comments / 0