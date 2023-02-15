Open in App
Syracuse, NY
See more from this location?
WSYR NewsChannel 9

UPDATE: Missing Syracuse woman found safe

By Reegan Domagala,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29s2Zg_0knc3sHI00

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Update: The Syracuse Police Department announced early Wednesday morning that a missing Syracuse woman who suffers from dementia had been located and is in good health.

Police said Marguerite Edwards-Pierce left her home on Gertrude Street around 4:40 p.m. on Tuesday and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, and blue jeans with possibly a purple shirt underneath.

In an overnight Facebook post, did not say where Edwards-Pierce was located but thanked the public for help in the case.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WSYR.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Syracuse, NY newsLocal Syracuse, NY
Man beat woman with TV, knocking out some of her teeth, Syracuse police say
Syracuse, NY20 hours ago
Tropical boa constrictor found behind Shop City Plaza in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
13-year-old arrested following traffic pursuit in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Your Stories Q&A: After delays, Angry Smokehouse now open in Baldwinsville
Baldwinsville, NY1 day ago
A teen charged with killing Brexi had a bad history. Why was he free on Syracuse streets?
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse police investigate fight involving pipe, vacuum, hatchet at apartment building
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Syracuse Police Department trying to locate wanted man
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Ithaca Police looking for suspected stabber
Ithaca, NY1 day ago
Sheriff's deputies rescue boa constrictor abandoned at Syracuse shopping plaza
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
On the Lookout: Justin Hughes
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Syracuse man avoids murder rap in downtown apartment slaying, gets prison anyway
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Grandmother accused of pushing two grandkids into Oswego river
Fulton, NY1 day ago
Central NY family finds 2023 Treasure Hunt medallion in...45 minutes
Manlius, NY1 day ago
Woman stabbed in arm and leg after dispute in Syracuse
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
Fish fry Fridays are back: Where to find community fish fry events for Lent in the Syracuse area
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
CNY high school soccer coach drowns while coming to aid of his kids at Florida beach
Melbourne, FL1 day ago
Police seize emaciated dog, charge Central NY owner with felony
West Monroe, NY1 day ago
Check this out: Car fire in Nedrow Monday
Nedrow, NY2 days ago
Ithaca store worker struck in face with handgun
Ithaca, NY2 days ago
Maine woman arrested for stealing almost $20k from Empower FCU branches in Onondaga County
Portland, ME2 days ago
City of Cortland to Use Drone on Main Street
Cortland, NY1 day ago
Best restaurants in Oswego, according to Yelp
Oswego, NY20 hours ago
Letter writer missed a few apologies to people inconvenienced by I-81 demolition (Your Letters)
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Syracuse man arrested after stabbing woman during fight, police say
Syracuse, NY2 days ago
CNY man who caught huge break in 2006 murder admits murdering neighbor, 82, in recorded attack
Fulton, NY1 day ago
McMahon: Jamesville prison closure will happen despite pushback from sheriff
Jamesville, NY17 hours ago
Surviving accident victim is ‘fighting the fight’
Newark Valley, NY2 days ago
CNY Home and Garden show returns this spring
Syracuse, NY1 day ago
Utica police make arrest in drug dealing investigation at apartment building
Utica, NY22 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy