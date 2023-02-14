'Denver Marriage Marathon' returns after two-year hiatus

Ten couples tied the knot Tuesday as Denver revived its pre-pandemic tradition of performing marriages one after another on Valentine's Day.

Dubbed the "Denver Marriage Marathon," the tradition began in 2008, but was canceled in 2021 and 2022 due to COVID-19.

About 50 people attended the event Tuesday, said Lucille Wenegieme, a spokesperson for the Denver Office of the Clerk and Recorder.

Ryan Morris kisses his bride Sharon Morris as City Councilman Paul Kashmann officiates their wedding Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2023 on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building during the Denver Marriage Marathon on Valentine's Day. Fourteen couple were married during the event. This year was the first year since 2019 it was held because of Covid-19. Ryan and Sharon met last summer at the Cheyenne Frountier Days. (The Gazette, Christian Murdock) Christian Murdock/The Gazette

The weddings were performed on the front steps of the Denver City and County Building.

"Thankfully we got it in just before the weather got bad," Wenegieme said.

Wenegieme said there was a diverse mix of couples as well, as two of the marriages were performed in Spanish and one same sex couple said their vows.