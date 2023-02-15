Teen boys suspected of burglarizing home, Liberty School in Victorville

Sheriff’s deputies arrested two teenage boys on suspicion of burglarizing a home and Liberty School of Creativity and Innovation, both in Victorville.

The Victorville sheriff’s station reported that at approximately 9:33 p.m. on Friday, deputies were dispatched to a burglarized classroom at Liberty School, 12900 Amethyst Road.

Sheriff’s officials said that two boys were seen fleeing the school.

At approximately 11:11 p.m., deputies responded to a burglary in progress in the 13000 Block of Linda Street, about a block away from the school.

Arriving deputies detained two teen suspects who they say stole property from the school and prescription medications that were taken from a residence.

Sheriff’s officials did not disclose what property was stolen from the school. As a rule, the Daily Press doesn't name minors accused of crimes.

The 15-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary, felony possession of methamphetamine for sale, and felony possession of a controlled substance for sale. The 14-year-old suspect was booked into juvenile hall on felony burglary.

Both are expected in court this week.

The Sheriff’s Department urges anyone with information about this investigation to call the Victorville Sheriff’s Substation at 760- 241-2911 or Sheriff’s dispatchers at 760-956-5001.

Callers who want to remain anonymous may contact We-Tip Hotline at 800-78CRIME (27463) or wetip.com.