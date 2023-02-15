Purdue women's game with Michigan State postponed in wake of shooting

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. − The women's basketball game between Purdue and Michigan State scheduled for Wednesday has been postponed, the program announced Tuesday, the day after three Spartans students were killed in a mass shooting.

"Any potential rescheduling of the event," the release stated, "will occur in coordination with the league office, and will be announced at a later date."

Late Monday, a 43-year-old man reportedly unaffiliated with the East Lansing, Mich., university shot and killed three Michigan State University students and critically wounded five others. Police continue to search for a motive.

The three students killed Monday were identified by MSU University police as: sophomores Arielle Anderson and Brian Fraser and junior Alexandria Verner, USA Today reported. The three students were from the Detroit metropolitan area.

With the postponement of Wednesday's game against Michigan State, Purdue's next opponent will be the No. 2-ranked Indiana Hoosiers in Bloomington Sunday. Tip-off is set for noon and will be broadcast on the Big Ten Network.