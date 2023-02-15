Seton Hall basketball survives Georgetown, stays in NCAA Tournament hunt

NEWARK – After squeezing past last-place Georgetown 76-68 in a mostly empty Prudential Center Tuesday, Seton Hall’s basketball players had a message for their fellow students and fan base at large.

In essence: We need you.

The Pirates are firmly on the NCAA Tournament bubble with two make-or-break home games remaining – Xavier on Feb. 24 and Villanova on Feb. 28. Win both, and they’ll be on the precipice of punching an at-large ticket.

Asked about the importance of fan turnout during Tuesday's postgame press conference, guard Femi Odukale and forward Tyrese Samuel didn’t mince words.

“We go everywhere else and stadiums are packed and the energy is high,” said Odukale, who registered eight points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals against the Hoyas. “Against UConn (an upset win at home last month) it was big for us; it helped us a lot. We need them to pack the Rock and give all the energy they could give us.”

There were some mitigating circumstances that kept fan turnout under 6,000, a rarity for a Big East game here – especially with a squad in the Big Dance hunt. You had a 6 p.m. tip on Valentine’s Day, against a low-buzz opponent. And the Pirates came off an 0-2 week.

Still, players feed off home energy and it was lacking both in the stands and on the court.

“When the crowd is outstanding, it really disrupts the other team,” said Samuel, who notched 15 points and 10 rebounds. “We need you guys (fans) at the home games coming up – Senior Night (against Villanova) and against Xavier. It’s going to help us for the end of our season – and it’s going to add more basketball for Seton Hall."

The turnout for those two games is trending well. Xavier is Greek Night, which typically yields a high student turnout due to promotions for fraternities and sororities. That crowd projects to be upwards of 9,000. The student turnout is the biggest priority; it’s been lower this season than in recent campaigns. Against Villanova, a couple of upper-deck sections have been opened for ticket sales, which typically portends a crowd of 10,000-plus.

Hall head coach Shaheen Holloway, who has praised the fan turnout all season, credited those who did attend Tuesday.

“I want to thank them for coming out and spending Valentine’s Day with us and supporting us,” he said when asked about fan support. “And moving forward, yeah, I would love a sold-out crowd. I would love to have the building jumping. This is a tough place to play when the building’s jumping. That’s not on us, the only thing we could do is do our part. Our part is to just come in and be prepared and play.”

In the end the Pirates improved to 16-11 overall and 9-7 in the Big East as they continue to walk a tightrope with little margin for error. Georgetown (6-21, 1-15) hasn’t win a conference road game in two years.

With the triumph, Holloway matches the program records for wins by a first-year head coach (matching George Blaney from 1994-95) and Big East wins by a first-year head coach (matching Tommy Amaker in 1997-98). It should be noted that the Big East schedule was 18 games in 1998, compared to 20 now. To Holloway's credit, he marshaled the Pirates to an 8-0 record against the league's bottom tier.

Senior guard Al-Amir Dawes paced the Hall with 20 points, becoming the program's first newcomer (Dawes transferred from Clemson in the offseason) to score 20-plus points four times in a season since Sterling Gibbs did it six times during the the 2013-14 season.

Georgetown now leads the all-time series 60-58, but the Hall has won 15 of the past 19 matchups, eight straight at the Prudential Center and five straight overall. These squads could meet again in the opening round of the Big East Tournament if the Pirates finish in sixth place – not an optimal situation for a Hall squad that could still be on the Big Dance bubble.

FIVE TAKEAWAYS

1. Shooting woes continue

It’s been a season-long theme, but against Georgetown the inability to shoot better than 41 percent from the field is jarring. The Hoyas came into the night with the nation's 246 th -ranked defense according to the analytics website Kenpom.com. The biggest problem early on was ball security; the Hall committed 10 first-half turnovers, most of them unforced. The ball movement, spacing and shot selection also suffered. But in the end, it came back to plain old bricklaying.

The Pirates did compensate in other areas, making a whopping 28 free throws (and converting an impressive 75 percent of their trips to the stripe) and outscoring the Hoyas 17-4 in points off turnovers and 18-8 in fast-break points.

"Obviously, you want to get the win, that’s important, but it definitely matters how you play," Holloway said. "I didn’t like us tonight at all. I don’t understand why you’d come out like that in such an important game at home. I get it was an early tip, but like I told the guys, it doesn’t matter who’s in the stands, if it’s packed or if it’s not. We gotta bring our own juice, and we just didn’t have it."

2. Holloway pulled Richmond aside

It’s fair to wonder if Kadary Richmond’s ankle, tweaked a few weeks back in practice, is holding him back. He’s lacked burst lately, and in this game he rarely got into the lane. Granted, Georgetown double-teamed him at every turn and the Pirates’ screening action was poor. But Richmond also handled the ball much less than he usually does, contributing to the turnover problem.

Holloway actually arrived late to the press conference because he was having a long talk with his point guard, who finished with 14 points and two assists.

"He’s gotta understand that when you’re the guy, you want to be the guy, you’ve gotta make sure you’re coming out every night and setting the tone," the coach said. "I thought tonight he didn’t really do that, and down the stretch, we can’t afford for him not to do it, and not just him, any of the guys. Everybody’s banged up right now, everybody’s got some type of stuff going on, but it’s go time right now. That’s not an excuse.”

3. Dre Davis remains out

The sixth man (9.1 ppg) missed a fifth straight contest with a sprained ankle. Holloway didn’t sub until the 11:15 mark of the first half, when guard Jamir Harris and forward Tray Jackson entered.

Davis, whose spark has been sorely amiss on the offensive end, could return for Saturday’s game at UConn.

“That will help is a lot, having our brother back on the court,” Odukale said. “He’s a big factor. Very vocal, can score, can guard one through four. Just to have him out there, his presence is big for us. We need everybody.”

Georgetown also was down a key player as 6-foot-11 senior center Qudus Wahab (9.9 ppg, 7.1 rpg) sat out for personal reasons.

4. Banged-up squad

Odukale confirmed what seems obvious to the discerning eye: This team has a lot of aches and pains.

“Everybody is feeling tired, banged up and hurt,” Odukale said. “But with this group, everybody’s tough. There are some players that are playing through injuries that, it’s outstanding. If some people heard they’d be like, ‘Wow, this is a tough group.’”

He added, “This is some of our players’ last time playing college basketball. It’s time to suck it up and play through it.”

Odukale has been dealing with a troublesome knee. He logged 34 minutes against Georgetown.

“That’s who I am,” he said. “I’m going to keep staying tough and find a way to win. I just want to win.”

5. Implications

There’s not much to be gained by beating a bottom-feeder at this stage, only avoidance of a disaster. Now it gets harder.

One of the most challenging games on the schedule, and certainly the toughest remaining, is Saturday’s trip to Storrs. The 20 th -ranked Huskies will look for payback from the Pirates’ last-second triumph in Newark last month.

For the Pirates it’s one of three Quad 1 victory opportunities down the stretch – huge NCAA Tournament resume boosters. Three wins over the final four contests should punch a Dance ticket. They'll have to play much better than this.

