Los Angeles, CA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Clippers may want Russell Westbrook; Westbrook may prefer leaving L.A.

By Robert Marvi,

8 days ago
Now that Russell Westbrook’s tenure with the Los Angeles Lakers is over after last week’s trade to the Utah Jazz, there is plenty of speculation about what the future may hold for him.

The Jazz may buy out his $47 million contract, which would leave him free to sign with another team.

The team most linked to the former league MVP in the event of a buyout is the Los Angeles Clippers, who share Crypto.com Arena with the Lakers. They have needed a legitimate point guard for a while, and perhaps they believe Westbrook will help in that regard.

But according to a report, he may prefer playing in a different market.

Via Hoops Wire (h/t Lakers Daily):

“The Clippers also have been mentioned as a potential suitor — though sources told Hoops Wire that after playing in his hometown of LA, and having it not work out, Westbrook may welcome a chance to play in an arena that’s not shared by the Lakers,” Sam Amico wrote.

After being traded to the Lakers two summers ago, it quickly became clear that his partnership with the Purple and Gold likely wouldn’t work out. He became the recipient vitriol from Lakers fans, and many supporters of the team were almost jumping for joy when he was traded last Wednesday.

Westbrook is a native of the Southland, and after attending Leuzinger High School in Lawndale, he played two seasons of college ball at the University of California, Los Angeles.

Is it possible he simply doesn’t want to hear any more catcalls on a regular basis from fans in L.A.?

Despite his numerous flaws, Westbrook is still a viable NBA player, and more likely than not, a team will sign him if Utah releases him from his current contract.

