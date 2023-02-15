The playing surface that the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs shared for Super Bowl LVII on Sunday became a topic of moderate controversy. All game, players for both teams could be seen occasionally slipping, sliding and scrambling to get up after taking a spill on the turf.

Speaking on SportsCenter after their 38-35 win over the Eagles, Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes addressed the playing surface. He acknowledged that the field did start to degrade as the game went on, but eschewed it as a major concern.

“But I think at the end of the day, you gotta go out there and play football. And that’s what we did. You battle through that stuff, you work on that stuff throughout the week to go out and play your best football on game day,” Mahomes said .

One advantage for the Chiefs is that they had already played at State Farm Stadium in the Arizona desert once already this season. The Chiefs dispatched the Arizona Cardinals in that stadium — albeit on a different playing surface — to open the season.

Players had trouble keeping their footing then, Mahomes said. The Chiefs leaned on their prior experience to prep for Sunday night and Super Bowl LVII.

“There were certain parts of the field that were definitely a little slick as the game went on. We played there at the beginning of the year and it was a little slick as well, so we kind of tried to prepare for it the best we could,” Mahomes said.

The extra preparation and knowledge paid off, as the Chiefs won a second Super Bowl with Mahomes at the helm. And while the turf certainly affected the game, both teams had to play on it. And with 73 combined points, it was hardly keeping the offenses at bay.

The post Patrick Mahomes Speaks Out About Slippery Super Bowl LVII Field appeared first on Outsider .