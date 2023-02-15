Game Primer: How To Watch, Things To Know for Kansas at Oklahoma State

Texas Tech gave the Jayhawks an early Valentine's Day present by beating Texas last night. Now they will try to take advantage against a dangerous Oklahoma State squad.

The Kansas Jayhawks are on a bit of a roll, bouncing back from the uneven stretch that saw them lose four of five conference games to get two big wins over the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners to climb back into the Big 12 race. And last night, wins by Texas Tech and Baylor have given the Jayhawks a chance to pull into a tie for first place in the conference standings with just five games left in the regular season.

Standing in their way is the red-hot Oklahoma State Cowboys team that is on a five-game winning streak and has won six of their last seven conference games. They are looking to avenge a close loss to the Jayhawks early in the season, when some heroics from Bryce Thompson were nearly enough to pull off the upset.

Kansas comes into the game ranked #5 in the AP Poll and #7 in the Coaches Poll, while Oklahoma State is receiving votes in both polls.

Kansas leads the all-time series 122-60, including a 37-36 record in Gallagher-Iba Arena. The Jayhawks have won four straight in the series and nine of the last ten. They are 33-13 against the Cowboys in the Big 12 era. The last win for the Cowboys came in the 2021 game in Stillwater.

Here are the essentials:

How to Watch

Tuesday, February 14th, 8:00 p.m. CST

Stillwater, OK: Gallagher-Iba Arena (13,611)

TV: ESPN

- Chuckie Kempf (Play-by-Play), Chris Spatola (Analyst)

Radio: Jayhawk Radio Network

Webcast: KU Athletics Radio

- Brian Hanni (Play-by-Play), Greg Gurley (Analyst)

The Numbers

#5/#7 Kansas: 20-5 (8-4 Big 12), KenPom: 8th overall, 23rd offense, 11th defense

Oklahoma State: 16-9 (7-5 Big 12), KenPom: 27th overall, 120th offense, 5th defense

Line: KU -1.5

O/U: 139.0

Fun Facts

The Jayhawks lead the nation with 11 quadrant 1 wins on the season. The win over Oklahoma did just enough to make the win in Norman a quad 2 win, but the Texas Tech win over Texas moved them up enough to replace it.

Kansas is undefeated in games where Dajuan Harris scores ten or more points. They are 19-0 overall and 11-0 this season in those games.