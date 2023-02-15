Open in App
South Jordan, UT
See more from this location?
FOX 13 News

Small plane lands on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan; No injuries

By Jeff Tavss,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VUUAf_0knbxXTf00

A small plane landed safely on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Tuesday evening.

South Jordan Police said that around 5:40 p.m., the single-engine aircraft with two men on board landed on the highway near 10400 South.

WATCH: FOX 13's Bob Evans talks to a bystander who witnessed the plane land on the highway

FOX 13's Bob Evans talks to a bystander who witnessed plane emergency landing on Utah Highway

The plane was traveling from the Phoenix area to Ogden, but it experienced an engine malfunction. The pilot attempted to land at the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan but was unable to make it.

He landed the plane safely on the northbound lanes of the highway.

There were no injuries, and no damage to the plane nor the roadway or any vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2J2TzM_0knbxXTf00 FOX 13 News

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Utah State newsLocal Utah State
Did this storm stack up to Utah's biggest?
Salt Lake City, UT15 hours ago
SUV rolls off I-15, onto railroad tracks in Kaysville
Kaysville, UT2 days ago
Neighbors help neighbors dig out of snow during latest storm
Kearns, UT11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
I-80 driver caught doing doughnuts during snow storm
Salt Lake City, UT19 hours ago
Driver critically injured after crashing into tree in Salt Lake City
Salt Lake City, UT3 days ago
UDOT reminds drivers: Don't try to pass snowplows
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
Arrest made months after body found in trunk of car
South Jordan, UT1 day ago
West Valley City duplex damaged after fire, no injuries reported
West Valley City, UT2 days ago
Victim's mother hopes for change after daughter dies in storage unit fire
Murray, UT1 day ago
Dog left tied up outside animal shelter in intense winter storm
South Salt Lake, UT19 hours ago
Person, dog found dead after storage unit fire in Murray
Murray, UT4 days ago
West Jordan community has history of plane troubles, emergency landings
West Jordan, UT7 days ago
Man arrested after girlfriend dies in Murray storage unit fire
Murray, UT3 days ago
Salt Lake City unsheltered say state tried hiding them during All-Star Weekend
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
U of U students, officials prepare for continued snow
Salt Lake City, UT1 day ago
2 men arrested for stealing NBA property at U of U, police say
Salt Lake City, UT2 days ago
Real Salt Lake prepares for 2023 season
Sandy, UT1 day ago
'Real Housewives of Salt Lake City' star Jen Shah reports to prison
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago
Face of SLCPD reported for being under the influence at murder scene
Salt Lake City, UT6 days ago
West High School cheer team competes for national title
Anaheim, CA19 hours ago
Provo thrift store scores big partners during All-Star Weekend
Provo, UT6 days ago
Sandy police ask for help finding missing woman with Downs Syndrome
Sandy, UT7 days ago
Bills requiring clergy to report abuse discloses won't advance in legislature
Salt Lake City, UT5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy