Small plane lands on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan; No injuries

A small plane landed safely on Bangerter Highway in South Jordan on Tuesday evening.

South Jordan Police said that around 5:40 p.m., the single-engine aircraft with two men on board landed on the highway near 10400 South.

WATCH: FOX 13's Bob Evans talks to a bystander who witnessed the plane land on the highway

FOX 13's Bob Evans talks to a bystander who witnessed plane emergency landing on Utah Highway

The plane was traveling from the Phoenix area to Ogden, but it experienced an engine malfunction. The pilot attempted to land at the South Valley Regional Airport in West Jordan but was unable to make it.

He landed the plane safely on the northbound lanes of the highway.

There were no injuries, and no damage to the plane nor the roadway or any vehicles.

FOX 13 News