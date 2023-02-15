Almost $1,900 returned to Tolono girl scout

TOLONO, Ill. (WCIA) — Girl scouts all over Central Illinois are selling cookies these days.

One Tolono girl scout raised almost $1,900, but she almost lost it all. That’s until a member of the WCIA-3 team saved the day.

Kenzlee Evans’ mom left their bag of money and checks on the roof of their car in Tolono. They didn’t realize it fell off. While they were searching for it, they saw a woman walking up to them with an envelope.

It was ciLiving’s Heather Roberts who found it on the ground when she was walking.

“She comes to our car window and says, ‘I recognize this name.’ And she gives it to me. Me and my mom are both crying, we’re so happy. It was a crazy day,” said Evans.

Evans said she and her mom both love watching Roberts on ciLiving and that it was amazing to see her.

