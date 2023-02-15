Open in App
Atascadero, CA
The Atascadero News

Atascadero Police Department Locate At-Risk Missing Teen

By Atascadero News,

8 days ago
Magnolia has reportedly been found safe in Fresno

UPDATE WEDNESDAY, FEB. 15

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department has located an at-risk missing teen who was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 13.

APD received the report that Magnolia Gallagher, 15, was reported to have left her residence at 9 a.m. on Monday. According to APD, Magnolia was considered to be at risk due to her age and current mental state.

APD reported on Wednesday, Feb. 15 that Magnolia was located in Fresno and safely returned to her family.

ORIGINAL STORY

ATASCADERO — The Atascadero Police Department is searching for an at-risk missing teen who was last seen on Monday, Feb. 13.

APD received the report that Magnolia Gallagher (15) was reported to have left her residence at 9 a.m. on Monday. Magnolia is described as a white female with long brown hair, believed to be wearing a tan jacket.

According to APD, Magnolia is considered to be at risk due to her age and current mental state. She may be enroute to the Fresno area with an unknown male teen.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Atascadero Police Department, Investigations Sergeant Kellye Netz at (805) 461-5051.

