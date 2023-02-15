ISP: Eastbound traffic reopens on I-72 near Jacksonville after crash

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WCIA) — Illinois State Police said all lanes have reopened after a crash on I-72 near Jacksonville on Tuesday night.

Illinois State Troopers and emergency crews were on the scene of a personal injury traffic crash involving a commercial motor vehicle. All eastbound traffic was shut down on I-72 for a short period of time. Traffic was diverted onto Illinois 267.

ISP said all drivers are urged to slow down when approaching the scene and find alternative routes to avoid the area.

