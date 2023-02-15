New Mexico State University fires coach Greg Heiar after shock hazing claim led to cancelation of NMSU basketball season

NEW Mexico State University has fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar amid hazing allegations against members of the team.

The school's chancellor, Dan Arvizu, mentioned the allegations in the statement explaining his decision to fire Heiar, 47.

New Mexico State University has fired men's basketball coach Greg Heiar amid hazing allegations against members of the team Credit: Getty

NMSU shut down the school's men's basketball program over the weekend due to the allegations Credit: Getty

The Aggies shut down their men's basketball program over the weekend and the team's remaining games have been canceled.

NMSU is yet to determine the future of the rest of Heiar's coaching staff after "additional investigations are concluded," Arvizu said in a statement.

“As I’ve stated previously, hazing has no place on our campus, and those found responsible will be held accountable for their actions," the chancellor added.

"I am committed to the safety and well-being of all members of our campus community, as well as to the integrity of our university.

“Through an expansive review and full investigation, we will work to ensure we fully understand what happened here, and that those found responsible are held accountable.

"We will also ensure that support systems are in place to prevent this from happening again."

MSU police released a redacted report on Sunday that details allegations of false imprisonment, harassment, and criminal sexual contact made against the team's three players, according to a local NBC affiliate,

The report states that another member of the program reached out to campus police to file a report regarding a possible assault but did not want to pursue criminal charges.

In the witness report, the victim claims the three players allegedly “held him down with him facing down, removed his clothing exposing his buttocks and began to ‘slap his a**.’

"He also went on to state that they also touched his scrotum.”

The victim reportedly told police the alleged incidents had been occurring since last summer, and that another team member might have been subjected to the inappropriate conduct.

NMSU went 9-15 under Heiar in his first season with the team.

The Western Athletic Conference will count New Mexico State’s final six games of the campaign as forfeits, per AP.