Hope Christian Academy plans fall 2023 Oxford opening

OXFORD — With plans to officially open its doors to students this fall, a new school called Hope Christian Academy will host an interest meeting at 6 p.m., Thursday, Feb. 16, at 2005 Hinton Drive.

Head of School Nick Burns said the school will be a Christian educational facility. An outreach ministry of Lighthouse Church, it will open its doors to grades K-12 starting in August 2023 on the church campus.