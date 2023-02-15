Local alum coming back to Midlands to fill high school football coaching vacancy

Demarcus Simons is headed back to the Midlands to continue his coaching career.

Simons will be the next coach at Eau Claire High School. He replaces Shaq Hilton, who resigned last month.

The move was approved at Tuesday’s Richland 1 school board meeting.

Simons has spent the last three years as the Great Falls High head coach and announced his resignation there Monday. He went 12-17 in his three years, including a 7-4 mark and a playoff appearance in 2021. That was the Red Devils’ first playoff game in several years.

Before Great Falls, Simons was an assistant at Keenan High in Columbia for three years. He was a standout player at Ridge View High School and went on to three college football seasons at Benedict.

Simons played five seasons of indoor football, with his last stop with the Dalton Force in Georgia.

Simons provided stability at Great Falls, lasting three years after the program went through four coaches in five seasons.

Now, Simons hopes to do the same at Eau Claire. The Shamrocks went 0-16 in Hilton’s two seasons, going 0-9 this year. Five of the team’s losses were by 10 points or fewer. Eau Claire’s last win and playoff appearance came in 2019.

The Shamrocks won four games in 2018 under Kelly. Eau Claire’s last winning season came in 1986.

SC High School Football openings

School — Former School — New Coach

Aiken — Olajuwon Paige — TBA

Berea — Julius Prince — Drew Chisholm

Berkeley — Jerry Brown — TBA

Clover — Brian Lane — Perry Woolbright

Colleton County — Kris Howell — Adam Kinloch

Columbia — Jason Bush — TBA

Conway — Carlton Terry — TBA

Darlington — Raymond Jennings — Jamie Johnson

Dillon Christian — Christian Wolfe — Donell Stanley





Eau Claire — Shaq Hilton — TBA

First Baptist — Johnny Waters — Jamaal Birch





Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — Bradley Adams





Great Falls — DeMarcus Simons — TBA

Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — Patrick Martin

Hanahan — Art Craig — Milan Turner





Hannah-Pamplico — Jamie Johnson — Trey Woodberry

Heathwood Hall — Danny Lewis — TBA

Hillcrest — Anthony Frate — TBA

Landrum — Jason Farmer — Brent Bridges

Lexington — Perry Woolbright — TBA

May River — Rodney Summers — TBA

Mullins — John Williams — TBA





North Central — Ryan McDonnell (interim) — TBA

North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA

Orangeburg Prep — Andy Palmer — Don Shelley

Palmetto — Doug Shaw — TBA

Pickens — Chad Smith — James Reynolds

Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — TBA

Thomas Heyward — Nic Shuford — TBA





Walhalla — Padgett Johnson — Chris Stone

Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — Chris Dodson

Westside — Scott Earley — Brian Lane

Williamsburg Academy — Don Shelley — Tyler Boyd

Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — Ty Sutherland

Woodruff — Bradley Adams — Brett Sloan

Wren — Jeff Tate — Anthony Frate