Great Falls, SC
The State

Local alum coming back to Midlands to fill high school football coaching vacancy

By Lou Bezjak,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fS1h0_0knbsr7800

Demarcus Simons is headed back to the Midlands to continue his coaching career.

Simons will be the next coach at Eau Claire High School. He replaces Shaq Hilton, who resigned last month.

The move was approved at Tuesday’s Richland 1 school board meeting.

Simons has spent the last three years as the Great Falls High head coach and announced his resignation there Monday. He went 12-17 in his three years, including a 7-4 mark and a playoff appearance in 2021. That was the Red Devils’ first playoff game in several years.

Before Great Falls, Simons was an assistant at Keenan High in Columbia for three years. He was a standout player at Ridge View High School and went on to three college football seasons at Benedict.

Simons played five seasons of indoor football, with his last stop with the Dalton Force in Georgia.

Simons provided stability at Great Falls, lasting three years after the program went through four coaches in five seasons.

Now, Simons hopes to do the same at Eau Claire. The Shamrocks went 0-16 in Hilton’s two seasons, going 0-9 this year. Five of the team’s losses were by 10 points or fewer. Eau Claire’s last win and playoff appearance came in 2019.

The Shamrocks won four games in 2018 under Kelly. Eau Claire’s last winning season came in 1986.

SC High School Football openings

School — Former School — New Coach

  • Aiken — Olajuwon Paige — TBA
  • Berea — Julius Prince — Drew Chisholm
  • Berkeley — Jerry Brown — TBA
  • Clover — Brian Lane — Perry Woolbright
  • Colleton County — Kris Howell — Adam Kinloch
  • Columbia — Jason Bush — TBA
  • Conway — Carlton Terry — TBA
  • Darlington — Raymond Jennings — Jamie Johnson
  • Dillon Christian — Christian Wolfe — Donell Stanley

  • Eau Claire — Shaq Hilton — TBA
  • First Baptist — Johnny Waters — Jamaal Birch

  • Georgetown — Jimmy Noonan — Bradley Adams

  • Great Falls — DeMarcus Simons — TBA
  • Green Sea Floyds — Joey Price — Patrick Martin
  • Hanahan — Art Craig — Milan Turner

  • Hannah-Pamplico — Jamie Johnson — Trey Woodberry
  • Heathwood Hall — Danny Lewis — TBA
  • Hillcrest — Anthony Frate — TBA
  • Landrum — Jason Farmer — Brent Bridges
  • Lexington — Perry Woolbright — TBA
  • May River — Rodney Summers — TBA
  • Mullins — John Williams — TBA

  • North Central — Ryan McDonnell (interim) — TBA
  • North Charleston — Devon Smalls — TBA
  • Orangeburg Prep — Andy Palmer — Don Shelley
  • Palmetto — Doug Shaw — TBA
  • Pickens — Chad Smith — James Reynolds
  • Spring Valley — Robin Bacon — TBA
  • Thomas Heyward — Nic Shuford — TBA

  • Walhalla — Padgett Johnson — Chris Stone
  • Ware Shoals — Chris Johnston — Chris Dodson
  • Westside — Scott Earley — Brian Lane
  • Williamsburg Academy — Don Shelley — Tyler Boyd
  • Woodmont — Jeff Murdock — Ty Sutherland
  • Woodruff — Bradley Adams — Brett Sloan
  • Wren — Jeff Tate — Anthony Frate
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy