Triad students react to Michigan State University shooting

By Alliyah SimsDolan Reynolds,

8 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Students at Triad universities are asking questions about their safety after three people were killed and five were injured in a shooting at Michigan State University.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see that something like this can happen to anyone. Especially because it was students, which could very well be us,” Faith Marindich said.

Those thoughts crossed the minds of just about every student we spoke to Tuesday afternoon on the UNCG campus about the deadly MSU shooting.

“The first thing that goes through my mind is how often it happens,” said UNCG student Temple Cason.

A quick search of UNCG’s daily crime report shows there were at least two trespassing situations.

One happened on Jan. 19. A warrant for an arrest was served. Another happened three days later on Jan. 22, ending in an arrest.

There was a report of a gun fired on Jan. 3. Two days later, a weapon was found.

There were 23 trespass warnings at North Carolina A&T State University last year, and one so far this year.

On Jan. 18 at 6:30 p.m., Winston Salem State University leaders locked down the campus in response to shots being fired nearby.

The situation ended with no injuries and was handled safely and quickly.

Students at UNCG tell me they have a heightened awareness after seeing tragic events unfold across the country.

WSSU, NC A&T and UNCG all have campus police who patrol around campus.

Police call emergency boxes are placed throughout the campus in case of an emergency, key fobs are needed to enter some buildings and there are alerts that go out immediately when something happens on campus.

Students believe now is the time to have tough conversations to see how to keep trespassers outside of their campus to prevent tragic situations.

“The only way to really combat that is the ways that we have now like making sure you have to use your cards to get into the buildings. Maybe making that a thing for all the buildings on campus,” Cson said.

UNCG also has a Run Hide Fight plan in place in case of an active shooter.

They encourage students to run if an active shooter is nearby, hide if there is nowhere to evacuate and fight as a last resort if their life is in danger.

