An Incredible Year: There were updated vehicles, sellouts and a huge win

In-person racing drew bigger crowds, many of whom probably wanted to get a better look at the cars.

There were tons of first-time winners. Then a legend of the sport added another trophy to his case.

NEW CARS

The 2022 season was highlighted by the unveiling of the updated Next Gen race car in the top-pier series, after a one-season delay. The Cup series then set records for green-flag passes for the race lead with more than 1,500, as well as records for the number of first-ever winners with five.

There were 19 separate winners for the first time in more than two decades, and NASCAR enjoyed the highest percentage of lead-lap finishers in its modern era – dating back 50 years.

ROGER PENSKE

It hardly have been a better year for Roger Penske. His driver Joe Logano won a second NASCAR championship with in a winner-take-all race at Phoenix, giving Penske both the Cup and IndyCar title in the same year for the first time in 31 tries.

Logano won four races in 2022, after opening with a January victory at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum as the Next Gen car made its belated debut. Rookie teammate Austin Cindric won the Daytona 500 less than a month later. What a way for Penske to celebrate his 85th birthday! Will Power claimed the IndyCar title in September.

The Penske organization now has a total of three Cup titles, after winning in 2012 with Brad Keselowski and then again with Logano in 2018. Kyle Busch is the only other active driver with multiple Cup championships.

ATTRACTING EYEBALLS

There were eight sold-out races in 2022, as fans streamed back for in-person racing. The number of first-time attendees at NASCAR events grew up an impressive 11 percent. At the same time, overall television ratings were up 4 percent, as the total share of those who tuned in grew by 10 percent.

NASCAR Digital also had its best season since 2015, with a 10 percent year-over-year increase in unique user. Goodyear extended its top-line sponsorship, while Craftsman returned to the Truck series. (Craftsman was the title sponsor for NASCAR Trucks from the inaugural 1995 season through 2008.) Individual sponsorships also grew, as the Next Gen car moved the driver numbers forward in order to create more space for display advertising.