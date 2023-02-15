Varsity girls power past HCHS in regular-season finale

AHOSKIE - The Lady Aces of John A. Holmes battled to a hard-fought victory over league rival Hertford County High School here Friday night.

The Aces got identical double-double performances from Ellie Spear and Chloe Chappell in the win. Each contributed 15 points and 12 rebounds. Spear had five assists and Chappell six steals to add to their performances.

Holmes fell behind in the first quarter, trailing HCHS 13-11, but exploded for a 16-point second quarter while holding the Bears to just six points, establishing a 27-19 halftime edge.

Hertford County rebounded in the third quarter, outscoring Holmes 12-6 to trim the deficit to 33-31.

Holmes wouldn’t give in, however, and rallied to win the fourth quarter 18-15 and secured the win.

Liza Bond had nine points and four rebounds for Holmes while Kate Foster added six points, Mariah Miller had four and Amaris Oliver added two. HCHS was led by Tamia Britt with 24 points.

The win left the Aces 13-10 overall and 7-7 in the league, allowing them to finish tied for fourth place in the Northeast Coastal Conference.

Unfortunately for the Aces, the Bears got their revenge Tuesday night in the first round of the NCC tournament. HCHS defeated Holmes, 46-31.

HCHS – 66, Holmes – 47

The varsity boys of Holmes suffered a 66-47 setback on the same night, dropping to 9-15 overall and 3-11 in the league.

Holmes finished tied for sixth in the league.