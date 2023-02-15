Double murder suspect, one victim, have Marinette ties

GREEN BAY — The Green Bay man wanted in a double homicide is a Marinette native.

Richard Sotka, 48, is charged with fatally stabbing Rhonda Cegelski, 58, of Green Bay, and Paula O’Connor, 53, of Bellevue. Their bodies were discovered Jan. 29 at a duplex on Elkay Lane on the city’s east side. Cegelski (formerly Wahlen) also is a Marinette native.

In Brown County court Monday, bond was set at $2 million cash. Sotka returns to court Feb. 22 for a preliminary hearing

WLUK-TV reported earlier that Sotka was charged in Brown County with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide with use of a dangerous weapon, domestic abuse and bail jumping.

According to the criminal complaint, Sotka told police that he came to his girlfriend’s home, felt humiliated, killed both women, cut off his electronic monitoring bracelet, threw it in a ditch and drove to Arkansas. Police used his truck’s OnStar system to locate him in that state.

Sotka had been ordered to wear the monitoring device as part of his bond in Oconto County where he faces charges of stalking and violating a restraining order, WLUK-TV reported. He is being held in jail in Mississippi County, Arkansas.

Sotka’s criminal record on the Wisconsin Circuit Court Access website goes back to 1995 and includes, stalking, disorderly conduct, domestic abuse and drug charges, along with various tax and small claims filings.