LongHorn Steakhouse Adding Temecula Location This April

Construction is underway at the newest LongHorn Steakhouse location in Temecula . Patch reports the restaurant is putting its unique touch on a 5,708-square-foot space that previously housed Marie Callender’s. The steakhouse will neighbor a Black Angus Steakhouse, directly across the road.

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse joined Darden Restaurants in 2007 and now operates more than 500 locations. This is the second Southern California restaurant for LongHorn.

Made for meat lovers, some of their “Legendary Steaks” include the Outlaw Ribeye, the LongHorn Porterhouse, and the Fire-Grilled T-Bone. Their menu boasts appetizers like Wild West Shrimp or the Texas Tonion (battered and fried onion petals), plus chicken and seafood entrees, and steakhouse lunch combo plates.

LongHorn Steakhouse lists April 25th, 2023 as the proposed opening date of their latest restaurant. Get to know the steakhouse by visiting its website .

