Open in App
Temecula, CA
See more from this location?
What Now San Diego

LongHorn Steakhouse Adding Temecula Location This April

By Jeannine Boisse,

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C3ieh_0knbpcE600

Construction is underway at the newest LongHorn Steakhouse location in Temecula . Patch reports the restaurant is putting its unique touch on a 5,708-square-foot space that previously housed Marie Callender’s. The steakhouse will neighbor a Black Angus Steakhouse, directly across the road.

Founded in Atlanta, Georgia in 1981, LongHorn Steakhouse joined Darden Restaurants in 2007 and now operates more than 500 locations. This is the second Southern California restaurant for LongHorn.

Made for meat lovers, some of their “Legendary Steaks” include the Outlaw Ribeye, the LongHorn Porterhouse, and the Fire-Grilled T-Bone. Their menu boasts appetizers like Wild West Shrimp or the Texas Tonion (battered and fried onion petals), plus chicken and seafood entrees, and steakhouse lunch combo plates.

LongHorn Steakhouse lists April 25th, 2023 as the proposed opening date of their latest restaurant. Get to know the steakhouse by visiting its website .



Keep up with What Now San Diego’s restaurant, retail, and real estate scoop by subscribing to our newsletter , liking us on Facebook , and following us on Twitter . Opening a restaurant? Browse our Preferred Partners .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
A Family-Run Filipino Restaurant Finds a Home in Barrio Logan
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Jasmine Seafood Restaurant Serves Dim Sum In San Diego, California
San Diego, CA2 days ago
Texas Roadhouse Coming to Indio
Indio, CA1 day ago
Nearly 24-hour food hall opens in Pacific Beach
San Diego, CA2 days ago
10 Getaways Close to San Diego for Spring Travel
San Diego, CA1 day ago
San Diego family going from Black-owned business to Black-owned empire
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Sessions West Coast Deli Expanding in Orange County
Mission Viejo, CA4 days ago
These celebrities have ties to the San Diego area
San Diego, CA2 days ago
California home prices falling the most in these cities
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
UPDATE: Mr. Moto Pizza Opening Eighth Location On Convoy
San Diego, CA5 days ago
Biggest storm of winter brewing for Southern California
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Mushrooms become popular in San Diego!
San Diego, CA3 days ago
Guns N’ Roses making tour stop in San Diego
San Diego, CA2 days ago
‘It was like an explosion’: Couple reacts to tree falling on their home
San Diego, CA1 day ago
City of San Diego paints 300 parking spots red on Park Blvd in Balboa Park
San Diego, CA1 day ago
Better Buzz Coffee Planning Grantville Cafe Location
San Diego, CA6 days ago
Wild West Mead Company Setting Up North County Location
San Diego, CA5 days ago
This award-winning Greek restaurant is now open in San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Documentary on Indian boarding schools to premiere in Riverside
Riverside, CA1 day ago
5 brunch spots with a view in San Diego
San Diego, CA4 days ago
Latest on the woman who died at Disney
Anaheim, CA1 day ago
Where to get free burgers, fries, and sake until February 21st
Ontario, CA4 days ago
San Diego-based rapper killed in Clairemont park shooting, family says
San Diego, CA2 days ago
$1.8 million Powerball ticket sold in Southern California
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago
Gov. Newsom Criticizes Huntington Beach’s Proposal to Limit Granny Flats
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago
Ariz. Woman Dead After Fall from Disneyland Parking Garage: Loss Is 'Excruciating,' Says Husband
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Woman killed by large falling tree at Anaheim park identified
Anaheim, CA2 days ago
Winning Powerball ticket worth $1.8M sold at Shell station in SoCal
Chula Vista, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy