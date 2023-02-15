Is it safe to drink water in Evansville after Ohio train derailment?

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Lingering smells and dying fish and wildlife have some people in East Palestine, Ohio worried following a train derailment earlier this month. Now, communities along the Ohio River are monitoring water safety, including the Evansville Water and Sewer Utility.

On Monday, EWSU officials said they are continuously testing river conditions. Evansville’s drinking water intake structure is around 700 river miles away from the spill. EWSU officials say if they detect anything, they will use carbon to absorb the contamination, but they add the likelihood that they would detect anything by the time it reached our area is very slim.

“We get notified of any kinds of activity upriver that could ultimately effect us downriver,” said EWSU Executive Director Lane Young in a video posted on Twitter. “We have a piece of equipment out in our river that every three hours contests for certain items in the water, so we can be aware of that.”

The EPA has announced that water, soil and air testing will continue in East Palestine.

