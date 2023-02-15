Open in App
Zanesville, OH
WDTN

Mikesell’s production underway at Conn’s Zanesville plant

By Callie Cassick,

8 days ago

DAYTON, Ohio ( WDTN ) — Conn’s Potato Chip Co. has officially started producing Mikesell’s products in Zanesville.

The company shared a photo of the first Mikesell’s bag of chips off the line at the Conn’s Zanesville plant in a Facebook post .

Conn’s Potato Chip Co. announced Monday that it has reached a brand licensing agreement with Mikesell’s and will begin selling the company’s branded snack foods immediately.

Conn’s Potato Chip Co. to produce Mikesell’s brand

Conn’s can be found in select Save A Lot stores at the following Miami Valley locations:

Dayton

  • 2152 N Gettysburg Avenue
  • 4233 N Main Street
  • 1026 Patterson Road

Toledo

  • 1703 Airport Highway
  • 657 E Manhattan Boulevard
  • 5229 Dorr Street
  • 2626 W Laskey Road

Conn’s will begin producing Mikesell’s branded snack food products from its Zanesville facilities and working to quickly restock retail shelf space, especially for potato chip and puffcorn items, according to a Feb. 13 release.

The company said it will use the Mikesell’s recipes and plans to restock the products to shelves quickly.

