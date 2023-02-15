Senate Corporations Committee advances one annexation bill

CHEYENNE — The Senate Corporations, Elections and Political Subdivisions Committee voted Tuesday morning to save one annexation bill, but to kill another.

Members of the committee said they believed House Bill 142 was better prepared for consideration in the Senate chamber and voted unanimously to push it forward onto general file. The bill, sponsored by Rep. Cyrus Western, R-Big Horn, and Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, would require cities and towns to notify any property owners within 300 feet of an area proposed to be annexed, instead of only the landowners within the territory.

Kinskey told the committee he and Western were notified by a constituent that she had found out the property adjacent to hers was annexed six months after the fact, and she had no opportunity to weigh in before her municipality’s governing body.

If the legislation had been in Wyoming statutes, she would have been notified not less than 20 business days before a public hearing for the annexation.

“That’s the bill, pretty simple,” Kinskey said before the committee voted. “Just letting people know what’s going on, so they have a chance to say aye or nay, or provide their input one way or another.”

HB 142 passed the Senate Committee of the Whole later Tuesday afternoon, after Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said the bill was “clearly useful and ready to move forward.”

Annexation vote

The same wasn’t true for House Bill 73, which was sponsored by Rep. Clarence Styvar, R-Cheyenne.

It was voted down 3-2 by the committee, because Senate Corporations Committee Chairman Cale Case, R-Lander, said it would be open for re-referral if not disposed of with a formal motion.

Styvar’s bill overlapped, in part, with HB 142. It would have required a first-class mail notice to any property owner within 550 feet of a territory proposed to be annexed, but went a step further. More than 51% of the landowners in the area would have had to approve in writing of the proposed annexation and respond to the notice they received before the public hearing. Failure to respond would equate approval.

However, this section would not apply if the area were entirely within the corporate limits of the municipality hoping to move forward with annexation.

This portion of the bill was not originally included, but Styvar told committee members he recognized the city of Cheyenne had county pockets that are completely surrounded by the city. He recognized there were issues with emergency responses from fire and police officials and said Cheyenne was trying to annex county pockets to address it.

Styvar brought forward the bill as a response to constituents who expressed frustration with the annexation process, which Cheyenne Mayor Patrick Collins tried to give clarity on.

Collins testified Tuesday morning and said he supported HB 142, because it promoted transparency and informed residents who were adjacent to proposed annexation areas. But he said HB 73 was trying to change a statute that was already working well, and the proposal would cause issues for municipalities, even with the exceptions, in the future.

Addressing Cheyenne

“We had a lot of members of our community here who came and testified that Cheyenne is not following state law — that we’re specifically annexing people without giving them notice,” Collins said. “And I think part of that is because people didn’t understand the law.”

He explained they had followed all the requirements for annexing pockets, but they don’t currently need to send the notices to property owners adjacent to the pockets. He also said they sent legal notices, posted the annexation notice on the property and spoke with residents.

Of the residents who spoke at the last committee meeting on HB 73, Collins said they looked up their addresses, and none of them were going to be annexed. He also said two of the residents who did live in the area had signed pre-annexation agreements in 1970 in order to gain water access.

He said most of their annexations in the time period he has been mayor have been initiated by landowners, and now they are hoping to address 65 county pockets where the city has grown around the property 100%.

“Our City Council has made that a goal to clean those up because we have some jurisdictional problems,” he said. “We also have testimony from our county clerk that it’s very difficult to set precincts up and to ensure voter secrecy for people who live in those, because there’s not very many people, and it’s pretty obvious where they vote. And so they’ve came to us and asked us to clean that up.”

There were still residents, such as Rep. Ben Hornok, R-Cheyenne, and others who said they wanted to see HB 73 succeed. Some argued it was a matter of protecting private property rights and that putting these issues to an actual vote was important.

Nonetheless, only the annexation notice bill survived.