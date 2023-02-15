Open in App
North Dakota State
KX News

ND House lawmakers vote on vaccine-related bills

By Joel Porter,

8 days ago

( KXNET ) — On Tuesday afternoon, state lawmakers voted on a series of bills related to COVID-19 vaccines in North Dakota.

First, lawmakers passed House Bill 1200 , which bans public colleges from mandating a covid shot.

They also passed House Bill 1502 , which states a hospital or clinic can’t deny someone access to treatment if they didn’t receive a covid vaccine.

House Bill 1207 was also passed, which requires the Health Department to post vaccine-adverse events on its website.

House Bill 1406 was one of two bills that failed in the house. It relates to the medical liability of a public health agency that may be marketing or recommending a vaccine later found to be potentially harmful.

North Dakota lawmaker proposing cyber security courses for high schoolers

Representative Jeff Hoverson, who wrote three of the bills which were voted on Tuesday, says he’s calling for more accountability from pharmaceutical companies like Pfizer and Moderna.

“They were given immunity even before they came up with the vaccine,” Rep. Hoverson said, “and they’ve got a whole list of vaccines. Wouldn’t you like to have a product the government would promote for you, pay for with taxpayer money, and at times, even mandate? It’d be a pretty sweet deal.”

House lawmakers also rejected House Bill 1505 , which says a person cannot be required to get the vaccine to perform their job or enjoy a privilege.

Comments / 0

Community Policy