Bismarck, ND
KX News

KX Conversation: Agriculture Livestock Forum

By Morgan DeVries,

8 days ago

BISMARCK, N.D. ( KXNET ) — For our February 14th KX Conversation, Brooke Williams spoke with Carter Fong at the Agriculture Livestock Forum. During the conversation, Fong discussed who the featured speakers are, what they will be talking about, how to register to attend, how much it costs to attend, and what is hoped that people will learn.

