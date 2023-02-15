Anthony Albanese advised to bolster Australia's defence for a potential war with China

The Albanese government has been urged to bolster the country's defence capabilities in anticipation of a potential war with China following a major review.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Defence Minister Richard Marles were handed the Defence Strategic Review report by former Defence Chief Angus Houston on Tuesday.

The review, which was completed by Mr Houston and a former defence minister Stephen Smith, was conducted over a period of six months and looked into equipping Australia's military for the next decade and beyond.

It recommended the government expand the military's 'long-range strike capabilities', acquire killer drones and bolster naval firepower with new warships, as reported in The Australian .

It reportedly calls on the government to acquire 'long-range and unmanned weapons platforms' as well as six new warships equipped with guided missiles, at least three air warfare destroyers and brand new submarines.

Mr Albanese said the review would help prepare the nation's defence force for the future.

'This is about preparing Australia for the challenging strategic circumstances that we face,' he said.

'We want to make sure our defence assets are fit for purpose and deliver the greatest return on investment.'

Mr Marles added that the review was the 'the single most important re-evaluation of Australia's strategic posture in the past 35 years'.

'The DSR is an ambitious and extensive examination of our strategic circumstances and will underpin defence policy for decades to come,' he said.

'Australia must be resolute in its responsibility to safeguard our region and keep adversaries further from our shores.'

Mr Marles claimed the country was now facing the 'most complex strategic landscape' since the second world war.

Mr Houston, upon handing the report over to Mr Albanese and Mr Marles, commented that the Defence Strategic Review was the most significant review he had worked on.

'Six years as CDF (Chief of Defence Force) and four years as Chief of Air Force before that, but I think this is the most important work I have been involved with,' he said.

The review received more than 360 public submissions and the panel met with 150 experts across academia, industry and defence.

The report is expected to 'identify and prioritise the estate, infrastructure, disposition, logistics and security investments' required by the ADF.

It will be carefully reviewed by the government over the coming weeks.