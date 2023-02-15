MSU's 'Zeke the Wonder Dog' offers students, faculty comfort after mass shooting
By Erica Murphy,
8 days ago
"Oh he's so soft. Hello! Oh, you're so handsome," cooed several Michigan State University golf team members.
Seven-year-old Zeke the Wonder Dog is no stranger to MSU's campus.
He is a regular fixture at the games cheering on fans and players, but Zeke's mission on Tuesday was to make people feel good by just being him.
"I'm a big dog person I've got some little dogs at home, and I'm so excited to go home and see them. They both mean a lot to me and just seeing a nice friendly dog just brings a little happiness to everything that's going on around here," said student Tegan Krajewski.
