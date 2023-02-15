Watch: Kyler Murray's Tuesday Rehab Video Is Going Viral

Arizona Cardinals fans have had quite the day.

This morning, the Arizona franchise hired its next head coach , Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon. The move ended a grueling, five-week coaching search that began with the January firing of Kliff Kingsbury .

Cardinals Nation got more good news this Tuesday, though.

Their franchise quarterback, Kyler Murray, appears to be making significant strides in his recovery after undergoing ACL surgery just six weeks ago.

Take a look at the now-viral video of Murray back in the gym here:

"Kyler Murray looking good just six weeks post-surgery," Johnny Venerable tweeted.

Cardinals fans seem to be delighted by today's update.

"I've been hard on Kyler, but I'm glad to see him putting in the hard work to get back on the field. I hope he gets back to his mid-season MVP form from 2021," Devon said.

"You got this Kyler! Hang in there man!" Billy tweeted.

"This video will be gold when K1 wins an MVP," another Twitter user wrote.

Supporters of the Arizona franchise certainly have a lot to look forward to this coming fall.