Sparrow Hospital doctor speaks out as 5 remain in critical condition after MSU shooting

By Alysia Burgio,

8 days ago

LANSING, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Monday night's shooting at Michigan State University left three people dead and five others injured . Hospital staff says while they're fully trained to handle similar emergency situations, it doesn't make their jobs easier.

The three students killed have been identified as sophomore Brian Fraser and junior Arielle Anderson, both of Grosse Pointe, and junior Alexandria Verner, of Clawson.

Dr. Denny Martin, chief medical officer at Sparrow Hospital in Lansing, says all five surviving victims remain in critical care and critical condition. Of those five people, only one did not need surgery and is responsive, but still fighting for their life.

"The one individual that did not require surgical intervention is in the ICU and is alert and talking with the staff members, so that's been very uplifting for everyone," Martin said.

Martin did not provide any specifics on the injuries. He says it's been tough for him to come to terms with an unimaginable tragedy.

"I'm tired, emotionally drained. I did go home for a little bit last night but I couldn't sleep as many people here couldn't. It's an interesting mix of emotions for me. I'm very sad for our community, I'm a Spartan grad as well," he said.

While unfathomable, he couldn't be more proud of how emergency crews stepped up.

"From the first responders that arrived on the scene on campus, to the arrival of the patients here in the OR and all the ICU care, we couldn't have done it any better. I'm just so proud of how everyone handled it. But it's very real," he said. "A lot of caregivers here have students, children, so we were trying to care for those injured, but a lot of individuals that were trying to find out where their kids were... so that made it emotional this being so close to home."

