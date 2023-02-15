Three New Faces to Love in 2023

Who are some new (and not so new) faces fans will fall in love with this fall?

After Kalen DeBoer and his staff found their way into the hearts of Husky fans in 2022, who's next on the list?

Maurice Heims

Let's start with the one player on the list who was on the roster in 2022. Heims, who will be going into his redshirt sophomore season, seems ready to explode onto the scene in his third year on campus. He has a deep stable of talented rushers in front of him, led by Bralen Trice and Zion Tupuola-Fetui.

If he can display that he's taken a step forward as a run defender, he'll find himself used heavily in the defensive line rotation, and could even end up as the starter opposite Trice. When he arrived on campus, Heims was oozing with potential and athleticism, and after two years, he's ready to unleash himself on the Pac-12.

Dillon Johnson

Although it was a long road to keep the Mississippi State transfer committed to Washington, he ended up signing with the Huskies. Now, offensive coordinator Ryan Grubb has his bell-cow running back.

Johnson brings a true three-down back to Montlake, and an elite receiving threat out of the backfield. Over his three years in the SEC, he totaled 2,062 yards and 12 touchdowns, and in Grubb's system, he could easily have a 1,000+ scrimmage-yard season.

Jabbar Muhammad

Washington's defense is in desperate need of a top-tier, shutdown cornerback. Enter Oklahoma State transfer Jabbar Muhammad, who was rated as the best defensive back available in the transfer portal by Pro Football Focus.

If Muhammad can live up to the billing, he's going to level up the Husky defense. With the top-tier pass rush returning, his job is going to be very simple. He's probably going to see a lot of man coverage matchups against the other team's top receiver, and if he can win the matchup for the first three seconds after the snap, Muhammad will endear himself to fans rather quickly.

