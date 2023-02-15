Tom Brady Says Janet Jackson Super Bowl Halftime Moment Was “Probably a Good Thing for the NFL”

Tom Brady is offering his thoughts on the 2004 Super Bowl halftime performance featuring Janet Jackson and Justin Timberlake that remains a topic of debate to this day .

During the latest episode of Let’s Go! , Brady, who co-hosts the podcast with Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, was asked for his opinion on Rihanna’s halftime show from Super Bowl LVII that aired Sunday on Fox. After Brady praised Rihanna ’s performance, Gray asked him whether the NFL players participating in the game are able to check out the splashy halftime shows, and the seven-time Super Bowl champion replied that he has been too focused on the game at hand to pay attention to the concerts.

“Even, I remember, when we beat Carolina in 2003, we came off the field, and that was when we had the wardrobe malfunction with Justin Timberlake and Janet Jackson,” Brady recalled. “[Reporters] were asking me about that, and I couldn’t even understand what they were telling me about. They were like, ‘Did you see the halftime show?’ and I said, ‘Nah, I didn’t see anything.’ I was thinking about the game and was trying to figure out halftime adjustments. It took a while for us to figure out what had gone on. That’s for the fans and not for the players.”

Brady went on to say that he believed the controversial performance from 19 years ago was beneficial for the league. “I think, in the end, it was probably a good thing for the NFL because everyone got to talk about it, and it was just more publicity and more publicity for halftime shows,” the recently retired quarterback continued. “Is any publicity bad publicity? That’s what they say. So, who knows.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Jackson’s representatives for comment.

Super Bowl XXXVIII took place Feb. 1, 2004 between the New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers, with Brady winning the game’s MVP Award after his Patriots eked out a 32-29 victory. However, the game is perhaps best known for the halftime show, during which Timberlake briefly exposed Jackson’s chest while both stars were on the stage. The moment spurred nationwide discussion and led to an FCC investigation of the CBS broadcast.

During her Lifetime documentary Janet that aired last year, Jackson referred to the incident as an accident “that should not have happened.” She also recalled that Timberlake invited her to join him when he was the featured performer at the 2018 Super Bowl halftime show, but that she ultimately turned down the offer in order to leave the infamous concert in the past.

“When I think about it, would it be nice to be able to perform? Yes,” she said on Janet . “Our family, we love entertaining. But on the flip side of it, it’s stretching out the past, reliving something that happened over 10 years ago.”