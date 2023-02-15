Open in App
Jericho, NY
PIX11

NY couple, 91 and 93, renew their vows; husband and wife met at Valentine’s Day party

By Keith Lopez,

8 days ago

JERICHO, NY (PIX11) — A Long Island couple in their 90s made sure Valentine’s Day was one they wouldn’t forget.

Morty, 93, and Alice Steinberg, 91, renewed their vows on Tuesday, more than 70 years after they got married. They were joined by family and neighbors at Encore Luxury Living for the ceremony.

Alice, dressed in white, walked down the aisle. The pair danced together after renewing their wedding vows.

They met at a Bronx Valentine’s Day party in 1948. The couple married in Washington Heights on Feb. 4, 1951.

Alice and Morty actually grew up just a block and a half from each other, but they didn’t speak until 1948. They went on their first date — a trip to the movies — shortly after the Valentine’s Day party.

The Steinbergs have one son and two daughters. They also have six grandkids and nine great grandchildren.

The key to a happy marriage is making sure your spouse is your best friend, Alice Steinberg said. Her husband added it’s important to make sure you grow together with your partner.

