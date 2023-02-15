Will New Mexico end its state lottery?

In the past year alone, the jackpots in three multi-state Mega Millions and Powerball lottery drawings have exceeded $1 billion, enticing players nationwide to throw down a few dollars on the very slim chance they’ll experience a life-changing windfall.
Two New Mexico lawmakers, who have expressed concerns that not only are lower-income households spending a disproportionate share of their income on lottery tickets, the state uses lottery revenue to fund college scholarships.
Republican Rep. Matthew McQueen, who is an attorney, and Democratic Rep. Jason Harper, a research engineer, have introduced HB369 in the New Mexico Legislature .
The bill would abolish the state’s lottery and require the state use its general fund to cover the college scholarships, roughly $40 million annually.
“It boils down to the fact that we’re funding education through gambling. And the people who are gambling on the lottery are the ones who can least afford it,” McQueen said in an interview with columnist Milan Simonich of The Santa Fe New Mexican .
According to the census, 18.4% of New Mexicans live in poverty.
