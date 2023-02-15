Utah Jazz’s Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will compete in All-Star Skills Challenge
By Joe Coles,
8 days ago
The Utah Jazz will be well-represented during the Skills Challenge on All-Star Saturday in Salt Lake City.
Jazz players Jordan Clarkson, Collin Sexton and Walker Kessler will compete in the event, one of the staples of All-Star Weekend.
Clarkson, Sexton and Kessler will be part of the Jazz’s team at the Skills Challenge and will face off against the Antetokounmpos (Giannis, Thanasis and Alex) and the rookies (Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic, Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons and Jabari Smith Jr. of the Houston Rockets).
