Assumption, IL
WCIA

Central A&M students host blood drive, honoring late classmates

By Amanda Brennan,

8 days ago

Editor’s note: This story has been updated with a new video, as the original video regrettably included a graphic with Conner’s name spelled incorrectly.

MOWEAQUA, Ill., (WCIA) — Joni Virden is remembering her late son Keegan. He was one of two killed in a car crash this summer in Christian County. On Tuesday, students at Central A&M High School hosted a blood drive in their honor.

The crash happened in July at Route 51 and Leafland Street in Assumption. Four boys were on their way to the high school to lift weights. Keegan Virden and Conner Rowcliff were killed, Damien Smith and Kingsley Heinemann were hurt.

Community members from Assumption and Moweaqua came out to the high school on Tuesday, but Samuel Moore, the student council president, said he was surprised to see so many students donate as well.

It was all in an effort to remember Conner and Keegan.

“He was a clown. He was the most unselfish person I’ve ever seen,” Joni Virden, Keegan’s mom, said.

Community mourns student’s death in car crash

Students at the school are remembering her son Keegan, and his friend Conner, with a blood drive.

“You’re also doing it in Memorium of friends, of team members who have really tried. This is something you can do to help them,” Moore said.

Virden said, you never know when you’re going to need a blood donation. Her son was A negative, a rare type of blood.

City of Assumption honors crash victims

The American Red Cross said every two seconds, someone in America needs blood. Each donation helps up to three people. Moore said helping people was the goal.

Virden said it was all a blessing, and enjoyed seeing people from the community donating.

She was able to donate as well.

About 52 people donated blood at the school total. About 30 students and 20 others. That’s triple the amount that they saw in their past blood drive in the fall. Moore thinks a lot of people are going to remember this year’s event.

One team begins its season, first time since deadly crash

“We wanted to do something special so we work with the Red Cross each year to try and raise blood,” Moore added.

Virden said being at the school helps with her healing process.

Restaurant organizes fundraiser for crash victims

“The moral support that we have between these two communities is overwhelming,” she said.

She’s thankful for that every day as she works to keep his memory alive.

Virden also organized a group called “Keegan’s Gifts from Heaven.”

The group collected toys for kids in their own school district around the holidays. She makes sure to get to as many home basketball games as she can too, that was Keegan’s favorite sport.

IDOT conducts traffic study in Assumption after deadly crash

Regarding the intersection where the deadly crash happened, Derek Page, Assumption’s mayor, said he’s been in contact with the Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT). Page said the intersection’s road markings are repainted, speed limit signs were moved and there are some caution flashing lights.

Page added that IDOT has told him they plan to install a J-Turn at the intersection sometime between December 2023 and July 2024. They have to meet with engineers and conduct studies.

Comments / 0
