Buy Now The Frederick County Courthouse Staff file photo by Bill Green

Experts testified Tuesday that DNA from a man accused of killing his ex-wife in 2020 was on many things found in a Dumpster and that cellphone records showed that the man and the woman were together shortly before she was killed.

Tuesday marked Day Five of the nearly two-week murder trial for Lemuel Lee Roberts, 34, of Winchester, Virginia, who is accused of killing his ex-wife, Kaitlin Nichole Roberts, 31.