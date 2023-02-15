Open in App
San Marino, CA
See more from this location?
KTLA

Suspect sought in armed ATM robbery in San Marino

By Vivian Chow,

8 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33GK98_0knbcnG600

Police are searching for an armed suspect who allegedly robbed a victim at an ATM machine in San Marino on Tuesday.

The robbery happened at a Chase Bank located at 2270 Huntington Drive around 8:21 a.m., according to San Marino Police.

As the victim was withdrawing cash from the ATM, a male suspect approached the victim while brandishing a handgun, police said.

After demanding the victim hand over the withdrawn cash, the suspect fled the scene on foot. He was last spotted heading south on Ridgeway Road, then eastbound on Roanoke Road, police said.

The suspect was described as a White or Hispanic male in his early 20s. He stands approximately 5 feet 8 inches tall and has a thin build.

He was last seen wearing a gray baseball cap with a black bill displaying the letters “DR” on the front, a black and white sweatshirt, blue jeans, white shoes and a black facemask.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the San Marino Police Department at 626-300-0720. Anonymous tips can be submitted to lacrimestoppers.com or by calling 800-222-8477.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KTLA.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Burglary and kidnapping suspect barricaded inside Santa Ana home: Police
Santa Ana, CA17 hours ago
Orange County carjacking caught on camera, suspects at large
Garden Grove, CA13 hours ago
LAPD fatally shoots woman with BB gun in Westlake
Los Angeles, CA1 hour ago
Man arrested for allegedly trying to run over people at Orange County middle school
Santa Ana, CA11 hours ago
Attempted murder, stalking and conspiracy arrests made in Riverside County
Cathedral City, CA10 hours ago
Deputies searching suspect who shot, killed 3 in Montclair
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Photos of Montclair triple homicide suspect released amid ongoing search
Montclair, CA1 day ago
Inland Empire man struck Sheriff’s Department helicopter with laser, officials say
Rancho Cucamonga, CA22 hours ago
Murder suspect arrested after destructive pursuit in San Bernardino County
Victorville, CA1 day ago
1 wounded in shooting at Bellflower Denny’s
Bellflower, CA1 day ago
3 in custody after attempted robbery at Mission Hills 7-Eleven
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago
Stolen Car Flies Off Freeway & Slams Into Building During Pursuit | San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA1 day ago
Pedestrian killed by hit-and-run driver in Orange County
Santa Ana, CA2 days ago
L.A. man facing felony charges after attacking victim in Simi Valley: police
Simi Valley, CA2 days ago
3 more arrests in shooting of teen outside Montclair mall
Montclair, CA2 days ago
Video: 2 pickpocket suspects arrested in West Hollywood
West Hollywood, CA2 days ago
Suspect in violent Seal Beach hit-and-run that injured 5 surrenders to police
Seal Beach, CA3 days ago
Victims of fatal collision between Metro Blue Line train and vehicle in South Los Angeles identified
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Wrong Way Driver Killed in 60 Freeway Crash
Ontario, CA1 day ago
Riverside County Sheriff Deputies respond to shots fired call
Palm Desert, CA2 days ago
Man Shot and Killed in Pomona
Pomona, CA3 days ago
Man found stabbed to death in Paramount
Paramount, CA3 days ago
Man killed at San Bernardino gas station
Fontana, CA3 days ago
Husband of housekeeper charged in killing of Los Angeles Bishop David O’Connell
Los Angeles, CA18 hours ago
Bishop David O’Connell’s shooting death investigated as a homicide
Hacienda Heights, CA3 days ago
Pomona shooting leaves one dead
Pomona, CA4 days ago
Three suspects -- including two juveniles -- are arrested on murder charges in separate cases in San Bernardino
San Bernardino, CA4 days ago
Smuggling boat washes ashore at Huntington Beach; several detained
Huntington Beach, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy