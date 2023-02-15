Couple celebrates nearly 63 years together this Valentine’s Day

“I cannot tell you in words what this woman is. She’s a mother, she’s been a wife, she’s been a woman of God … the integrity of her life is beyond words,” Tom said.
They said their secret to keeping their romance alive after more than 60 years is strong faith and the ability to keep learning about one another as they grew and evolved throughout life.
“So many marriages don’t make it two/three years, now and that’s sad,” Tom said. “I’m not trying to say that everything that we did was wonderful. We had our problems. It was through those problems that we found more of one another. And that’s a beautiful, beautiful gift.”
Barbara said a good sense of humor has also helped their marriage last through difficult times.
“You can laugh, you can laugh at yourself,” Barbara said. “I don’t know, it takes the sting out of it.”
Tom and Barbara have had six children and currently have 21 grandchildren to show them how much their love has accomplished.
Comments / 0