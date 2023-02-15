Couple celebrates nearly 63 years together this Valentine’s Day

As Valentine’s Day commences, loved ones gather to celebrate the occasion.

Some couples new, others have been together for years. One couple in particular has been together decades.

At senior living community Brookdale Tulsa South, a couple celebrates nearly 63 years together.

Tom, 88, and Barbara, 82, Mohn met in Rockford, Illinois dating only a year before knowing they were meant to be together and tying the knot.

They celebrate their 62nd year of marriage in April and their 63rd year together.

Tom said when he first met Barbara, his colleague had convinced him to be in a play he was directing and Barbara was auditioning.

“And they’re out interviewing people for the parts of the play and in comes Barb, and I have to be careful how I describe this, I don’t wish to embarrass her, but she was so blessed cute,” Tom said.

Despite Tom’s instant attraction to Barbara, she played hard to get.

“I didn’t think, I don’t even think I noticed you,” Barabra said.

“No, I didn’t feel noticed by you, took me almost a year to get your attention,” Tom added.

Barbara said what finally grabbed her attention was Tom’s voice.

“Well, I loved the sound of his voice, you’ve got the news voice,” Barbara said to him.

Tom worked in local television and Barbara would watch him as he was on air.

Collinsville annouces winner of ‘The Cupid Shoot Window Decorating Contest’ trophy

“I cannot tell you in words what this woman is. She’s a mother, she’s been a wife, she’s been a woman of God … the integrity of her life is beyond words,” Tom said.

They said their secret to keeping their romance alive after more than 60 years is strong faith and the ability to keep learning about one another as they grew and evolved throughout life.

“So many marriages don’t make it two/three years, now and that’s sad,” Tom said. “I’m not trying to say that everything that we did was wonderful. We had our problems. It was through those problems that we found more of one another. And that’s a beautiful, beautiful gift.”

Barbara said a good sense of humor has also helped their marriage last through difficult times.

“You can laugh, you can laugh at yourself,” Barbara said. “I don’t know, it takes the sting out of it.”

Tom and Barbara have had six children and currently have 21 grandchildren to show them how much their love has accomplished.

Happy Valentine’s Day, Mr. and Mrs. Mohn.







