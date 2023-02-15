Know Him? Police Attempt To ID Suspect Wanted After Body Found Outside Lansdowne MS

This photo was released by police on Tuesday, Feb. 14. Photo Credit: Baltimore County Police

The Baltimore County Police Department has issued a new alert as they continue their search for a wanted murder suspect after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this month that was ruled a homicide by detectives.

Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County Police Department were called, when the body of 37-year-old Audra Pineda was found behind the school as children were arriving to class.

New information was released on Tuesday, Feb. 14, as investigators released a photo of a potential suspect on social media as they seek the public's assistance in tracking down the assailant.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, the agency announced that the death has been ruled a homicide and is being investigated as such, though detectives have been stingy about releasing specifics in the "suspicious" case.

PIneda's body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner for an autopsy to determine her exact cause of death, which has not been released by officials.

Principal Ryan Warfel said that students were kept inside the school building as a precaution during the police investigation into the incident on Tuesday.

“This morning, a body was found on school property,” he said at the time. “We immediately contacted the Baltimore County Police Department and officers responded to the school.

“Officers confirmed that it was an adult victim, and that person was pronounced dead at the scene. The area was blocked off and we worked with police to ensure that students were diverted away from the area as they arrived at school.”

The investigation into the homicide is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding Pineda's death has been asked to contact detectives at the Baltimore County Police Department Homicide Unit by calling (410) 887-3943 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

