Update: Charlotte-area high school player collapses during basketball game

A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson has confirmed that Rocky River High School boys basketball player Henry Price collapsed on the court while playing a game Tuesday night.

The incident happened late in the first half of a Southwestern 4A Conference tournament game at Independence High. Officials immediately suspended the game and postponed the final game of the evening, and all fans were asked to leave the building.

“While on-site,” CMS spokesperson Cassie Fambro said in an email, “medics responded immediately to provide medical care and transported him to the hospital for additional treatment.”

Rocky River was playing rival Butler High School and was leading 25-22 with 2 minutes, 44 seconds left in the first half when the incident occurred.

Price laid motionless on the floor for several minutes while emergency medical personnel attended to him. Several minutes later, as he was wheeled from the court on a stretcher, he sat up.

Fambro said CMS was not permitted to provide any additional details about his condition or the cause of his collapse.

Video from the game, which was being streamed live, showed medical personnel using what appeared to be an AED device on the player before he was taken from the gym. The AED, or automated external defibrillator, is used to revive victims in cases of cardiac arrest.

Video from the NFHS Network showed Rocky River players preparing to throw the ball inbounds. The Ravens player staggered forward, then fell a few feet from the foul circle.

Officials immediately called for help. Within moments, one person could be seen carrying what appeared to be an AED to the player. The gym grew quiet, and after a few minutes, public address announcer Mike Boteilho asked all people except emergency personnel to leave the building.

After working on the player for more than 20 minutes, emergency medical personnel eased him on his back.

On Wednesday, conference tournament officials announced that no tournament games would be played Wednesday evening with the hope the event could resume Thursday.

“We recognize the impact this incident may have on students who were present, and to our entire school community,” Fambro said. “Counseling services will be offered throughout the week and are available to any student in need of assistance.”

“We are hopeful for a speedy recovery,” Fambro said, “and ask that you join us in keeping the student and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”