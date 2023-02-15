Book club kits available from NCW Libraries

WENATCHEE — Book clubs in the NCW Libraries system looking to mix it up, or a group looking to start a new book club, can take advantage of additional “Book Club Kits” added to the library system collection.

Michelle McNiel, NCW Libraries public relations specialist, wrote in a press release that the library system now has about 300 titles available in the book club kit collection. Each kit includes 12 copies of the book and discussion questions. Kits are available in different genres for adults, teens and children, she wrote.

Recent books added to the kit collection include “The Sentence” by Louise Erdlich, “The Vanishing Half” by Brit Bennett and “The Clovis Dig” by Terri Fink.

Kits can be ordered from any of the libraries in the five-county system and picked up at any library branch, McNiel wrote.

More information is available at www.ncwlibraries.org/bookclublibrary.