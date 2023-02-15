Open in App
Takoma Park, MD
Daily Voice

Home Invader On The Loose After Robbing Takoma Park Woman In Her Kitchen: Police

By Zak Failla,

8 days ago
Takoma Park Police Photo Credit: Twitter/Takoma Park Police

The Takoma Park Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a home invader who didn’t think things through before breaking in and failing to make off with his victim's vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Shortly before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14, officers from the department were called to the unit block of Philadelphia Avenue to investigate a reported armed home invasion robbery that had just taken place.

Officials say that a woman was sitting in her kitchen when a man dressed in all black and with a full mask covering his face walked in and placed an object to the back of her neck while demanding property.

The woman said that she believed the item to be a gun or a taser-like device.

After taking property from the home, the wanted suspect had the woman walk into a closet in the back bedroom while he continued to rummage through her purse.

The suspect proceeded to flee the residence with the stolen property and the victim’s car keys; however, he was unable to steal her vehicle because there was a second car blocking it.

He then took off on foot running toward Carroll Avenue from Park Avenue.

A lookout was provided by police to other area jurisdictions, and a K9 unit was called in to assist with the search, but the neighborhood canvas did not result in a suspect being located.

Investigators say that the suspect has been described as being a Black man in his 20s who is approximately 5-foot-11 and weighing 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing all-dark clothing, a mask covering his face, and carrying a backpack.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding the incident or suspect has been asked to contact the Takoma Park Police Department by calling (301) 270-1100 and referencing case number 230007462.

