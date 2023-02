Looper

Ant-Man 3 Is On Track To Have The Lowest Rotten Tomatoes Score Of Any MCU Film This Side Of Eternals By Matt Storc, 8 days ago

By Matt Storc, 8 days ago

Reviews have started to pour in for "Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania," and things aren't looking great. The new Paul Rudd-led film is said to ...