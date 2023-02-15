Naruto Preview Sets Up Eida's Next Move

Boruto: Naruto Next Generations has now returned to the events of the manga's material by adapting the Code Invasion arc with its newest episodes, and the preview for the next episode of the series is setting up what's coming next from the anime's big new addition, Eida! The anime has been working its way through a slate of original anime arcs for the past year or so, and now the franchise has kicked off its return to the canonical events of the manga following the fight with Isshiki Otsutsuki . That means Code has made his move in full.

With the Code Invasion arc kicking off with the newest episode of the anime, Code officially made his first real move in recruiting an android that was previously deemed too dangerous by Jigen. It was here that fans of the anime were introduced to the fan favorite Eida , and the promo for the next episode of the series is teasing what this new villain will be doing next. You can check out the preview for the episode below as spotted by @Abdul_S17 on Twitter:

What to Know for Boruto: Naruto Next Generations Episode 288

Episode 288 of Boruto: Naruto Next Generations is titled "Captives," and the promo for the episode picks up shortly after Code tried to threaten Eida and he failed to actually make an impact with it. It's revealed that Code actually couldn't attack Eida much like he had attempted to, and it's making her a much more dangerous foe than previously suspected . Code was warned that she had a deadlier power that even Jigen couldn't wrangle, but he wasn't willing to listen to the warning as he is only focused on his grand plan to avenge Isshiki.

Code had attempted to recruit Eida to his efforts to take his revenge on the Hidden Leaf village following Isshiki Otsutsuki's defeat , and so we still need to see how it all works out now that these new foes have been fully introduced to the anime. Now it's just a matter or seeing what Code does next with powerful allies like Eida at his disposal.