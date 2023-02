(SportsRadio 610) - Jalen Green, Alperen Sengun and rookie Jabari Smith Jr. will take part in the Rising Stars Game on Friday, the league announced Tuesday.

Smith will compete in the Skills Challenge on Saturday and forward K.J. Martin will compete in the Dunk Contest on Saturday.

It is the second straight year for a Rockets player to compete in the dunk contest. Last season as a rookie, Green also took part in the classic dunking showcase.